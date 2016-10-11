Tams take on Tigers, eye 7th win

Defending champion Far Eastern University (FEU) guns for its seventh win when it faces struggling University of Santo Tomas (UST) today in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Tamaraws-Growling Tigers game is at 4 p.m. after the tussle between Adamson University and University of the Philippines (UP) at 2 p.m.

FEU holds the solo second with a 6-2 card behind pacesetting De La Salle University (8-0).

Adamson, Ateneo de Manila University and National University are in a three-way tie at No. 3 with 4-4 each while UST, UP and University of the East (UE) are at the bottom of the standings with 2-6 apiece.

The Tamaraws are on a five-game winning streak including their nerve-wracking 57-56 win over NU on Sunday with Raymar Jose and Monbert Arong delivering a combined 27-point performance.

But FEU head coach Nash Racela reminded his ward not to be complacent as all teams are stepping up their Final Four drives.

“UST is a dangerous team. Record doesn’t say much about that team. We have to be prepared at all times. We need to win our remaining games to ensure our Final Four slot and hopefully with a twice-to-beat advantage,” stressed Racela.

It was a different story for the Growling Tigers, who suffered four straight losses.

In their last game, UST committed 32 turnovers resulting in a 71-81 defeat at the hands of UE.

“We just need to solve our problems and regain our confidence. We’re still at it [Final Four race],” said UST team captain Louie Vigil.

Besides Vigil who scored 21 points against UE, UST will be relying on William Afoakwah, Jeppy Faundo, Jon Sheriff, Renzo Subido and Kent Lao.

Games today (MOA Arena)

2pm Adamson vs UP

4pm UST vs FEU