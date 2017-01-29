Tan retained as UP Diliman chancellor

ANTHROPOLOGIST and writer Michael Tan has been reappointed chancellor of the Diliman campus of the University of the Philippines (UP), a post he has held since March 2014.

On Thursday, the UP System’s Board of Regents affirmed that Tan, 64, would serve for another three-year term.

In a statement, the former dean of the UP College of Social Sciences and Philosophy thanked the UP community for “the power of unity and holding of the high moral ground.”

“With your support, we will accelerate meaningful change while continuing to emphasize consultative processes and careful, even if slow, deliberation in the service of UP and of the nation,” said Tan.

The deliberations for the post of Diliman chancellor took place at Quezon Hall of the UP campus in Quezon City.

Other nominees were Aura Matias of the College of Engineering and Roland Tolentino of the College of Mass Communication.

Tolentino, was recently appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as board member of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board.

DEMPSEY REYES