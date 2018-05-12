Tan rules boys youth division in PBF-PIO

Philippine team mainstay Merwin Tan won the youth boys title from defending champion Ivan Malig during the 2nd PBF Pagcor Philippine International Open on Saturday at the Coronado Lanes at Starmall in Mandaluyong City.

The 18 year old from TBAM Prima rolled a series of 1742 during the eighth and final round after struggling in the previous rounds of the tournament supported by Cafe Puro, Boysen Paints and Smart Communications.

Tan also qualified in the finals of the men’s open category where he will face the six foreign qualifiers along with defending champion Kenneth Chua, Jomar Jumapao, JP Macatula, Kenzo Umali and bowling great Paolo Valdez.

The Philippines swept the competition in the youth boys after Malig, another TBAM Prima standout, put together 1728 for second place and Gospel Gahol of Novoland wound up third with 1681.

In the youth girls division, Farah Nur Iman of Malaysia bagged the title after compiling a series of 1611 in a tenacious competition with Filipino youth bowlers Dale Lazo (1578) and Noelle Campos (1539), who placed second and third, respectively.

Singapore’s Adam Chew, a former national athlete who now coaches different-abled athletes in his country, ruled the senior men’s division with an impressive series of 2026 while Vivian Padawan of TBAM Prima topped the senior ladies division (1527).

World Cup champion Krizziah Lyn Tabora maintained the top spot in the women’s open qualifying round after breaking the 1600 barrier with a combined effort of 794 and 812 while Sam Cooley of Australia rolled the highest series in the men’s open eliminations with 1530.