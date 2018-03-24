Tan takes home Phoenix Golf Tournament overall gross plum

Chris Tan scored 38 Stableford points to cop the overall gross trophy during the 10th Phoenix Golf Tournament last March 17 at the Rancho Palos Verdes Golf and Country Club in Davao City.

Kim Tae Jung finished with a 48 net to claim the overall net plum.

Monchit Mackay emerged as Class A net champion after beating Rene Sacay via countback, as both players finished with identical 41s.

Meanwhile, Kuresh Samanodi edged out Roderick Lo to clinch the gross championship title in the same division.

Wendell Adlao garnered a 44 Stableford net to grab the top spot in Class B followed by Lito Dublan with 43. JP Marfori scored 33 points to win by four strokes ahead of gross runner-up Dante Maldia.

Mark Leviste, on the other hand, bagged the Class C net crown after scoring 46 followed by Butch Santillan with 42.

Philip Idulsa took the gross title in Class C with 28 points while Carlo finished second with 24.

Class D net champion Sam Strong bested Adrian Tan by 22 points—41 against the latter’s 19.

Ivan Nakila won Class D with 28 followed by Ilde Berdan’s 19 poimts.

Meanwhile, the tandem of Willy Maldia and Jojo Mercado posted a combined score of 84 to rule the Partner’s Division.

Finishing second and third, respectively, were Joe Lafuente and Ebrahim Zailon (80) and Jun Serado and Lorenzo Ang (79).

EJ Casintahan posted the longest drive at 311 yards while Mark Del Carmen had the most accurate drive by two inches. Philip Idulsa shot the nearest to the pin at 22-centimeter at hole 17.

Kuresh Samanodi also received a citation for an eagle at par-5 hole Nos. 8 and 12.

The Phoenix Open is a fundraising event of the Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc. for the benefit of the Phoenix Philippines Foundation and its advocacies.

The tournament was backed by Luzviminda Engineering, Pioneer Insurance and co-presented by Mechatrends Contractors Corporation and Tata Motors.