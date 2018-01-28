IT is perhaps not surprising that Dr.Lucio Tan named his charitable organization—the Tan Yan Kee Foundation Inc.(TYKFI)—after his father. Tan acknowledges that his father was his best teacher, who imparted in him the value of education.

Quite appropriately, the main advocacies of TYKFI are education, health services, social welfare, and environment. It also implements its projects with the guidance of its core values: development, transformation, and capacity-building. The foundation is also supported by its allies that help it accomplish its goal of caring for the Filipinos.

EDUCATION

Now over three-decades-old, the foundation’s focus on education complements Tan’s business interests in schools, which include the University of the East (UE).

Education truly lies at the heart of TYKFI, whose primary initiatives include the following:

University of the East-Tan Yan Kee Foundation Scholarship Program

The University of the East (UE)-Tan Yan Kee Foundation Scholarship Program has been approaching a framework that focuses greatly on education, different branches of research, and manpower development.

The program’s core values involve providing young minds the resources to pursue their aspirations. It also heeds the need to support the continuation of education as well as the strategic projects geared towards responsible citizenship.

The University of the East-Tan Yan Kee Foundation Scholarship Program envisions to leave a legacy through its contributions to the development of Filipinos. The foundation also serves the people through programs focusing on education, culture, research and community development.

Asia Brewery Medical (ABI) Specialty Scholarship Program

The TYKFI-ABI Medical Specialty Scholarship Program makes it possible for medical specialists to pursue their education abroad. Through this program, each doctor who leaves and returns to the country with renewed medical knowledge can make modern and quality medical service available for Filipinos.

With the newly-acquired medical skills of scholars and the facilities of the hospitals in the country, it is possible for the Philippines to emerge as a top option for medical tourism in Asia.

Assistance for the K to 12 Basic Education Program

For the school year 2016 to 2017, the Philippine educational system started implementing the K to 12 program, which requires an additional two years of basic education, Senior High School (SHS) or Grades 11 and 12. To support the program, TKFYI granted financial assistance to 192 scholars from public junior school and enabled them to enrol at the SHS of the UE in its Caloocan and Manila campuses.

Operation Barrio Schools

Dr. Tan is a big supporter of FFCCCII’s Operation Barrio Schools. It is the longest running and biggest private-sector-led school-building construction program in the Philippines which was started in 1960 when the Federation decided to target the country’s lack of classrooms. Two-classroom schoolbuildings are built in public schools in all regions. To date, more than 5,370 barrio schools, or a total of more than 10,740 classrooms, have been constructed out of donations from the officers and members of the Federation.

Scholars from Saint Teresita’s Academy, Nueva Vizcaya

TYKFI granted scholarships to 100 students in grades 7 to 10 from the Saint Teresita’s Academy (STA), a Catholic secondary school in Poblacion Aritao, Nueva Vizcaya. The scholars, many of whom belong to indigenous groups, came from the towns of Kapaya, Macdu, Caretas, Aritao, and Santa Fe. The scholarship grant includes tuition, miscellaneous fees, books, uniforms, and other school supplies.

Chua King Ha Educational Centers

The Chua King Ha Educational Centers help schools build buildings, add facilities such as libraries, and provide other tools for students to help them acquire quality education.

Foundation for Upgrading the Standards of Education (FUSE) Teachers’ Training

Considered a critical aspect of TYKFI’s partnerships, the FUSE or the Foundation for Upgrading the Standard of Education, is carried out through the training-the-trainers method with an end result of improving teaching competency, particularly in the subject areas of English, Mathematics, and Sciences.

The program revolves around regular Teacher Training workshops, distribution of Continuing Studies via Technology (Constec) in CD format, and the Science and Engineering Education Project (SEEP) in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd), Ateneo de Manila University, and De La Salle University.

Since its inception in 1994, FUSE has trained 13,687 teachers, circulated 21,011 journals, and distributed 386,494 training video computer disks nationwide, and even reached remote areas.

Brigada Eskwela

With its partnership with the DepEd, TYKFI also enables the youth to have better access to education. The foundation also participates actively in DepEd’s annual Brigada Eskwela, which is held during the National School Maintenance Week. Brigada Eskwela enjoins various stakeholders in the community to help prepare the schools for the opening of classes in the month of June. The efforts may be in the form of school clean up and repair of classrooms and other facilities.

Tan Yan Kee Library

Located in China town, Manila, Tan Yan Kee Library promotes the Chinese culture and provides cultural and information services for Filipinos of Chinese descent. The TYKFI had set up the library to help kids and even grown-ups trace their geographical roots and claim new routes in their second country.

The library houses a collection of audiovisual materials alongside the children and young adult area, apart from the books. A space for listening and film viewing is also allotted, as well as the maps of China and the Philippines.

Sci-Fun Caravan Traveling Science Centrum

In partnership with Philippine Foundation for Science and Technology, TYKFI brings a combination of learning and fun experience to students as well as to raise their awareness in science and technology through the Sci-Fun Caravan Traveling Science Centrum.

Supplies for school children in Ilocos Sur

In 2016, TKFYI distributed school uniforms and supplies to students of Baybayon Elementary School, Nagtenga Elementary School, SidaoenElementray School, and San Julian Elemntary School in Ilocos Sur.

Donation for law scholarship program

TKFYI also donated P2 million to the Foundation for Liberty and Prosperity (FLP) to finance its law scholarship program. FLP was established in 2012 and is headed by former Chief Justice ArtemioPanganiban. It gives four-year scholarships to deserving students, who reflect the foundation’s integrity, independence, industry, and intelligence. The scholars were enrolled in Ateneo de Davao University, Ateneo de Manila University, San Beda College, Far Eastern University, University of San Carlos, University of Santo Tomas, UE, and University of the Philippines.

The grant include payment for tuition, book allowance, and a yearly stipend amounting to P200,000 for each scholar.

Electrical installation and maintenance training

TKFYI, in partnership with Christ’s Commission Fellowship (CCF), sponsored the training of 10 individuals at the Meralco Foundation for Electrical Installation and Maintenance. It was TKFYI’s second batch of scholars under the said program. They were given a set of electrical tools after graduation.

Health services

Meanwhile, for the last three decades, TYKFI has been sending specialists from its partner, University of the East Ramon Magsaysay (UERM) Memorial Medical Center College of Medicine and the UE College of Dentistry to the remotest parts of the country to bring medical assistance to those who do not have access to free healthcare.

Medical mission in Lian, Batangas

TKFYI and Absolut Distillers Inc., a subsidiary of Tanduay Distillers Inc., also conducted a medical mission in Barangay Malahruhatan in Lian, Batangas, where 500 residents were given check-ups as well as vitamins and vitamins and medicines.

Social welfare

Apart from education and healthcare, the foundation also supports other services, such as giving free trainings for Filipinos living in various provinces.

Ganda mo, hanap buhay ko

In May 2016, the TKFYI partners with the Ang-Hortaleza foundation and the local government of Sta. Cruz, Ilocos Sur to conduct the Gandamo, hanapbuhayko livelihood training program, where 31 participants were given training on basic cosmetology. The program included haircutting, hair coloring, manicures, and pedicures. These skills will enable the women to help their families.

Bridge in Santa Fe, Nueva Vizcaya

Also, as part of its social welfare initiatives, TKFYI inaugurated in the same year the hanging bridge in Balete, Santa Fe, NuevaVizcaya. Prior to its construction, the residents had to walk a few kilometres and cross the river between the national highway and the barangay. The bridge now provides a shorter route and helps residents get to their schools, transport their agricultural goods to make and bring their purchases home.

Annual food and school packs distribution

TKFYI also distributed food and school supplies in Barangay Bianoan in Casiguran, Aurora in the aftermath of Typhoon ‘Lando’ in 2015. In early 2016, the foundation returned and distributed galvanized iron sheets and other roofing materials to residents whose home were totally damaged. The residents also received grocery items.

Also, more than 700 students and teachers fromfour schools in Ilocos Sur received food packages in mid-December 2016 under the annual food packs distribution activity of the foundation.

Environment

Dr.Lucio Tan Legacy Forest Project

Launched in 2014, the Dr.Lucio Tan Legacy Forest Project aims to plant 15 million trees. As of 2016, more than 725,000 seedlings have been planted, covering about 500 hectares in the provinces of Nueva Ecija, Quezon, and Laguna. A new seedling nursery has also been set up in Nueva Vizcaya.

Aside from providing local residents work opportunities in the seedling nurseries, the foundation also gives them the chance to be employed as forest caretakers. The legacy project team also oversees the protection of a 285-hectare bio-diverse forest, which is home to a variety of rare plants and wildlife.