Sunday, April 29, 2018
    Tanak opens 23-second lead on Rally of Argentina

    By on Motor Sports

    BUENOS AIRES: Estonia’s Ott Tanak swept five of the day’s eight stages to open a formidable 23-second lead on the opening day of the Rally of Argentina on Friday (Saturday in Manila) as world champion Sebastien Ogier struggled.

    Toyota driver Tanak finished ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kris Meeke in a Citroen with Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville down in third place, 29 seconds off the lead.

    Estonian driver Ott Tanak steers his Toyota Yaris WRC with his compatriot co-driver Martin Jarveoja, during the shakedown of the WRC Argentina 2018 near Cabalango, Cordoba, Argentina on Friday. AFP PHOTO

    Five-time world champion Ogier, who has already won in Monte Carlo, Mexico and Corsica this season, is in fifth place at 36 seconds off the lead.

    Despite Tanak’s dominance, it wasn’t all plain sailing for Toyota who saw Jari-Matti Latvala retire with a broken suspension.
    AFP


    * * *

    Standings

    1. Ott Tänak-Martin Järveoja (EST/Toyota Yaris) 1h30:38.6, 2. Kris Meeke-Paul Nagle (GBR-IRL/Citroën C3) at 22.7, 3. Thierry Neuville-Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL/Hyundai i20) 28.6, 4. Dani Sordo-Carlos del Barrio (ESP/Hyundai i20) 29.5, 5. Sébastien Ogier-Julien Ingrassia (FRA/Ford Fiesta) 36.4, 6. Craig Breen-Scott Martin (IRL-GBR/Citroën C3) 41.2, 7. Andreas Mikkelsen-Anders Jaeger (NOR/Hyundai i20) 58.5, 8. Esapekka Lappi-Janne Ferm (FIN/Toyota Yaris) 1:07.9, 9. Elfyn Evans-Phil Mills (GBR/Ford Fiesta) 1:10.3, 10. Teemu Suninen-Mikko Markkula (FIN/Ford Fiesta) 1:33.7

    Stage winners: Neuville (SS1), Ogier (SS2), Tanak (SS3, SS4, SS6, SS7), Sordo (SS5)

    Retirements: Jari-Matti Latvala-Miikka Anttila (FIN/Toyota Yaris)

