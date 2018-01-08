Tanauan orders probe of P10M rice ​purchase

TANAUAN CITY, Batangas: The mayor here ordered an investigation into numerous complaints of poor rice quality given to about 42,000 households during the Christmas season which he personally found unacceptable.

The city government allocated P10.4 million for the “Pamaskong Handog” project giving five kilos of rice to 42,000 households in the city.

Mayor Antonio Halili issued Administrative Order No. 1 Series of 2018 appointing City Legal Officer Ferdinand Perez chairman of the investigating team to come up with an official report and make recommendations.

“There will be no whitewash. No sacred cow. The culpable will be dealt with accordingly,” Halili said.

Residents expressed their outrage on social media criticizing the local government for considering recipients as patay gutom (dirt poor) by distributing rice they described as almost not edible.

Halili’s office immediately released an announcement last December 29 that the supplier is willing to replace what had been earlier distributed.

City Information Officer Gerardo Laresma said the replacement was ongoing. He also confirmed that the General Services Office procured the rice through the Bids and Awards Committee. The bid was awarded to the Senior Citizens Cooperative of Tanauan.