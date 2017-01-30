Tanduay wallops Wangs in PBA D-League

The Tanduay Rhum Masters notched their first win after thumping Wangs Basketball, 94-81, in the Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City on Monday.

Former Letran star player Mark Cruz finished with 27 markers and three boards while Bong Quinto contributed 14 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Rhum Masters ruled the opening quarter, 23-17, but Wangs managed to close the gap, 23-22, in the early minutes of the second period.

Raffy Reyes had 13 points, including five in the second period which gave the Rhum Masters a 12-point lead with one minute and 23 seconds left in the first half.

Tanduay initiated a 7-1 run resulting in a 77-61 lead entering the final frame.

“The boys had a good showing today. And we hope it would continue,” said head coach Lawrence Chongson.

Mark Brana posted 13 points, six rebounds and one assist for Wangs Basketball.

Rey Publico chipped in 12 markers and eight rebounds while John Von Tambeling had 10 points.

Meanwhile, Team Batangas will face Victoria Sports in the 3 p.m. curtain raiser today followed by the 5 p.m. match between Racal Ceramica and AMA Titans at the same venue.

The scores:

TANDUAY 94—Cruz 27, Quinto 14, Reyes 13, Moralde 11, Cenal 6, Sanga 6, Sollano 6, Eguilos 4, Santos 4, Palma 2, Varilla 1.

WANGS 81—Brana 13, Publico 12, Tambeling 10, C. Gomez 9, Labing-isa 9, Tayongtong 8, M. Gomez 6, Acosta 4, Enriquez 4, Montuano 4, Salcedo 2, Juruena 0, King 0, Regalado 0.