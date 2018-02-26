Tangub, Baulete score PPS singles ‘double’

Eric Tangub pulled off a pair of reversals while Rovie Baulete lived up to her top billing as they swept the top two divisions in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala Oroquieta leg age-group tennis tournament in Misamis Occidental on Monday.

Ranked third in the boys’ 16-and-under class, Tangub repelled top seed Brent Cortes in the semis, 7-5, 6-2, then foiled No. 7 Lex Estillore, 6-2, 6-2. As No. 5, the rising star from Tucuran, Zambo del Sur later nailed the 18-U crown with a 6-2, 6-1 romp over Roji Baulete.

Rovie Baulete, on the other hand, stamped her class in the girls’ side, clipping Didaiah Gupit, 6-2, 6-3, in the 16-U finals then blasting Daniela Ramirez, 6-2, 6-2, to run away with the 18-U diadem in the Group 2 tournament sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop, presented by Slazenger and backed by Asiatraders Corp. and Dunlop as official ball.

They actually made it a three-title feat as the former teamed up with Ella Ramirez to bag the 18-U doubles title via an 8-4 win over Jastine Lim and Alessandra Quimbo. Tangub partnered with Cortes to edge Estillore and Gabriel Catane, 8-5.

“Tangub and Baulete’s feats only underscored their hard work and dedication in training and their achievements should inspire the other youngsters competing in our nationwide circuit,” said Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Second seed Nash Agustines delivered the lone victory for the local bets, turning back the No. 1 Cortes, 6-4, 6-4, while Kristine Bandolis from Tubod, Lanao took the girls’ plum with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Judy Padilla from Ozamiz City.

Other singles winners were Maranding, Lanao’s Aslan Carbonilla (boys’ 12-U), Padilla (girls’ 12-U), Ivory Malinis of Maramag, Bukidnon, (10-unisex), while joining the doubles winners roster were Mailinis- Garlanson Ardiente (10-U), Guia Bandolis and Judidah Gupit (girls’ 14-U), Agustines and Malachi Jamal (boys’ 14-U),