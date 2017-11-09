The Tantocos are all set for Christmas

The ever-growing Tantoco clan behind the Rustan Group of Companies all came out to herald the merriest season of the year just before November rolled in at their flagship store in Makati City.

So long as they can hold a gift to give—or at least assist Santa—the youngest family member all the way to Rustan Commercial Corporation Chairman and CEO Zenaida Tantoco were present at the 2017 Christmas launch in honor of the company’s 65th year. And with sapphire as the stone to represent the anniversary year, the family unveiled a blue Christmas filled with tasteful gift choices and exciting promos.

Moreover, guests were allowed to sit on Santa’s lap to whisper their wishes, making the afternoon feel warm and fuzzy all over. Best of all, the Tantocos reminded friends and associates that Christmas—besides all the shopping of course—should always be with and about family.

TMA