    The Tantocos are all set for Christmas

    The Tantoco children help Santa give out gifts to their special guests

    The ever-growing Tantoco clan behind the Rustan Group of Companies all came out to herald the merriest season of the year just before November rolled in at their flagship store in Makati City.

    So long as they can hold a gift to give—or at least assist Santa—the youngest family member all the way to Rustan Commercial Corporation Chairman and CEO Zenaida Tantoco were present at the 2017 Christmas launch in honor of the company’s 65th year. And with sapphire as the stone to represent the anniversary year, the family unveiled a blue Christmas filled with tasteful gift choices and exciting promos.

    Moreover, guests were allowed to sit on Santa’s lap to whisper their wishes, making the afternoon feel warm and fuzzy all over. Best of all, the Tantocos reminded friends and associates that Christmas—besides all the shopping of course—should always be with and about family.

    TMA

    Rustan’s VP for Store Planning and Expansion Michael Huang, Administration Manager Paolo Tantoco (standing), Nena Tantoco, President Donnie Tantoco (standing), and Chairman and CEO Zenaida Tantoco
    The Tantoco Family (top row) Donnie Tantoco, Nena Tantoco, Bea Tantoco with Bodhi Reyes, Dina Tantoco, Marilen Tantoco, Zenaida Tantoco, Michael Huang, and Paolo Tantoco (bottom row) Taty and Nicola Lopez, Bella Tantoco, Zachary Tantoco, Alana Tantoco, Kalden Reyes, Mio and Dre Lopez
    Nena Tantoco (center) delights at being grandma
