Tapang at Malasakit: What real change needs

THE Monday launch of Tapang at Malasakit Alliance for the Philippines is aimed at countering destabilization moves against President Rodrigo Duterte, as well as unifying Filipinos behind his reform agenda. So said the

group’s leader, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, the President’s daughter.

Destabilization isn’t really a long-term problem or even a short-term one, especially with the President’s huge public and military backing. So, the T&M group should best focus on its second goal: national unity for change – which is sorely needed not just for stability and harmony, but also for real reform in the country.

Make no mistake: If the nation does not unite to support President Duterte’s agenda, it will falter and fail, especially with the powerful, wealthy interests it proposes to depose.

Oligarchic families, drug lords and narco-politicians, graft networks in government, ambitious, power-hungry leaders, and dominant global powers – they all want to block the revolution in integrity, inclusiveness, independence, security, and law and order which Filipinos have long sought and for which they elected Duterte.

Even if these oppressive forces are held at bay or even driven into retreat under his administration, they will be back with a vengeance when his rule ends in mid-2022 or sooner, if he steps down after his envisioned federal system is established.

Hence, if President Duterte’s daughter Sara and her fellow T&M founders really mean to keep his opponents from stopping his drive for change, then they have to do more than just keep him in power. They have to get the nation continuing his reforms even after he steps down.

Driving the change agenda

So, what should T&M do to help deliver real change? That’s a long manifesto and strategic action plan we don’t have space for. But in essence, it has to mobilize key sectors and segments of the nation to be troops on the ground helping drive major thrusts of Duterte’s rule.

Top of the list, of course, is the war on drugs. T&M must work with state agencies, local governments, communities, religious, youth, and other sectors, to organize rehabilitation programs for drug users, as well as drug prevention campaigns among the most susceptible groups, like youth and night-shift workers.

More important, the movement can harness community brigades as force multipliers keeping watch on their streets, homes and establishments for suspicious activities and personalities, including those involved in the drug trade, theft, terrorism, and other crimes. T&M should lead a BantayLansangan campaign.

It already has BantayBukid and BantayDagat as green programs, and they should become kernels of an even broader range of environmental initiatives. Others to include are a BantayLakas campaign to conserve energy and fuel, a BantayHangin drive against smoke-belching vehicles, backyard burning, and factory smokestacks; and a BantayIlog movement to dissuade waste dumping into city waterways.

In many of these undertakings, the jobless and the reforming addicts can be fielded in groups with sponsorship funding to clean up trash-littered areas, plant trees, watch for intruders, and other initiatives needing hordes of warm bodies.

For peace and harmony

Mayor Sara said this week that she was willing to meet with New People’s Army rebels in the hills near her city. T&M can certainly help advance the government’s peace efforts by reaching out to insurgents in dialogue and perhaps cooperative endeavors to address the social ills they oppose.

Those ills include corruption and elitist oppression – two other banes which President Duterte has in his reform sights. T&M should also lead and mobilize segments of the public against the government grafters and the rent-seeking, exploitative rich.

This column has outlined a nationwide program to create a corps of citizen watchdogs to monitor government projects and offices, investigate anomalies and complaints, file charges against offenders and their associates, and mount prevention campaigns.

Most important, T&M must mobilize civil society, religious and professional groups, and other sectors to give mass support to honest public servants ostracized, pressured, or even threatened by corrupt elements in government, especially powerful politicians.

Supporting upright bureaucrats will do more to advance integrity in government than any senatorial grandstanding in aid of political ambition.

Turning to elite exploitation, T&M can help in at least two key Duterte drives: revenue collection and responsible mining.

The P40-billion tax bill enforced on cigarette maker Mighty, which led to its acquisition by Japan Tobacco, and the P6-billion payment of arrears by Philippine Airlines are two big wins for government coffers.

T&M can organize mass action for other offending firms to pay up or face public boycotts of their products. Even better, T&M can solicit confidential tips from insiders to expose schemes defrauding the state.

The same mobilization can be brought to bear on mining, timber, fishing, and other resource-extraction ventures which cause irreparable damage to nature in violation of law and prudent policy. With whistleblower reports and mass action backing them, industry regulators can better do their job of surveilling and stopping excesses.

There are a host of other agenda T&M can support, from education and housing to health and micro-enterprise. Let’s just cite one more before we end. T&M’s idealistic and enthusiastic corps of youth volunteers can tutor thousands and even millions of poor schoolchildren. The teams can also solicit and prepare food for the children.

Such aid would help immensely to reduce dropout rates and give the poor youth a much better chance to achieve productive, prosperous futures and avoid drugs, crime, and lawless violence.

All it takes is courage and compassion. Tapang at Malasakit.