Tarlac capitalizes on human resources for development

TARLAC: The Tarlac provincial government is capitalizing on human resources, particularly on their technical know-how, for greater economic development in Central Luzon. Gov. Susan Yap said they are more inspired to pursue this goal after winning the National Kabalikat Award in the Local Government Unit category along with the provinces of Mindoro, Misamis Oriental and Guimaras. This is the second Tarlac won the award; the first was in 2015. Yap cited the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) for the recognition, as well as the Training and Placement Network Office. About 33,992 Tarlaqueños have benefited from various livelihood trainings and job referrals with the Tarlac-TESDA partnership. Tarlac has donated over P13-million worth of land, equipment and facilities to TESDA. The Kabalikat Award is one of TESDA’s reward mechanisms to give due recognition to its outstanding partners in the promotion and enhancement of technical education and skills development.

JERRY HERNANDEZ