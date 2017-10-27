Tarlac city ENSures SAFETY OF children

TARLAC CITY: The Sangguniang Panlungsod (city council) assured the full protection and safety of children here in the light of the call of the Vice Mayor’s League of the Philippines’ during the 3rd National Summit for the Welfare and Protection of Children held in Iloilo City recently with the theme: “Bata, Protektado Ka ng Lokal na Sanggunian.” Vice Mayor Genaro Mendoza said the city has come up with legislative measures to ensure the safety of its children long before the call was made. He cited “An Ordinance Providing for a Comprehensive Children’s Welfare Code and Family Support Systems in the City of Tarlac” authored by Councilor Ana Aguas, recognizes the dignity of every person and the respect for human rights, especially of children, as guaranteed by the Philippine Constitution. Overall, the law intends to protect and propagate the physical, moral, spiritual, intellectual, and rights of children to ensure that their whole well-being is respected. Mendoza added that programs, trainings, and monitoring would be implemented through the Tarlac City CWC and the Tarlac City Social Welfare and Development Office.

Advertisements