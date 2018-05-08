Tarlac farmers take up skills training

CAMILING, Tarlac: Farmers in this western town are set to take up entrepreneurial skills training as the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) launched the Farm Business School (FBS) program in Barangay Bacabac here. The program seeks to equip farmers with technical know-how in effectively managing their farm produce and optimize their profitability, according to Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer Ileona Pangilinan.Farmer-participants will undergo 25 sessions for four months where they will learn the business side of agriculture. A total of 43 farmers belonging to the Bacabac Farmers Producers’ Cooperative and Bacabac Gintong Ani Farmers’ Association, Inc. are enrolled in the program. They are joined by three other Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries’ Organizations in the area – Ablang-Sapang Multi-Purpose Cooperative in the Moncada town and Golden Pance 125 Multi-Purpose Cooperative and First Progress Agricultural Cooperative in Ramos. Last year, Mabulod Green Farm Producers’ Cooperative in Sula, San Jose town became the first beneficiary of the FBS when DAR Tarlac piloted the program.