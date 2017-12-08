Tarlac girl inoculated with Dengvaxia safe

TARLAC: A 12-year-old girl who was inoculated with Dengvaxia is now safe after having been diagnosed with severe dengue on December 2.

Amiel Tamayo, a student of the San Francisco Elementary School in Tarlac City, was treated at the Jose B. Lingad Regional Memorial Hospital in San Fernando City, Pampanga.

Tamayo is the lone reported dengue victim among the 26,670 public elementary pupils in the province who were administered the vaccine.

Three shots of the vaccine were administered to her on March 30 and October 13, 2016 and August 14, 2017.

Governor Susan Yap visited Tamayo on Thursday and said, “Amiel is doing very well. Her doctor told me her platelets are up and so is her spirit. She told me that she is ready to go home in a day or two.”

“I hope that Amiel will be the last Tarlac student to suffer from severe dengue. I wish that all the other students who were administered with Dengvaxia will be safe,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit revealed that the 2,612 dengue cases in Tarlac from January-November this year increased by four percent compared to the 2,504 cases during the same period in 2016.

There were eight reported deaths in the province, two each from Gerona and San Clemente and one each from Camiling, Capas, Bamban and Tarlac City.

Ages of the victims ranged from three to 93 years old.

Thirty-two percent of the cases were children 10 years old and under, with majority of them male.