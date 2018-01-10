Tarlac grants amnesty to realty taxpayers

TARLAC CITY: The city council here passed an ordinance granting amnesty to real property taxes (RPT) payers with delinquency from previous years up to December 31, 2017.

City Ordinance No. 030-17 cedes an amnesty on surcharges, penalties and interest on RPT to increase the city government’s revenues and to facilitate the collection of taxes without imposing an undue burden on taxpayers.

It is also consistent with Provincial Ordinance No. 002-2017 authorizing the condonation of such delinquencies accruing on RPT in the province.

The amnesty under the city ordinance took effect on January 2 until March 31, 2018. It is also applicable to RPTs due to the barangay (villages) and special education fund, as well as walk-in clients.

All RPT payments made after the expiration of the period prescribed under the ordinance shall be subject to payment of corresponding fees, charges, surcharges, penalties and interests, including those accumulated within the period of effectivity.

Vice Mayor Genaro Mendoza said the council is formulating laws that will support the city government’s goal to increase revenues to fund more programs and projects for its citizens.

“We have to find ways to augment some constraints in the city’s finances to realize programs intended for our people. This is also our means of giving a sigh of relief to our constituents who have problems in real property taxes payments,” he said.