Tarlac holds 8TH Marian Exhibit

CAPITOL HILL, Tarlac: Devotees of the Blessed Virgin Mary are invited to visit the Museo ng Tarlac for the month-long Marian exhibit here to see the different images of Jesus’ mother, some of which came from the Dioceses of Bulacan and Metro Manila. The exhibit, now on its 8th year, with the theme “Gratia Plena (Full of Grace)” is an annual event in the province jointly organized by the provincial government and the Diocese of Tarlac. The average number of visitors in previous years reached 30,000. Fr. Elmer Gonzales, spiritual director of the Marian Exhibit, narrated the exhibit’s history in the province and acknowledged the contributions and influence of the late governor and Rep. Jose Yap who initiated it. He said Yap’s children – Gov. Susan Yap and Second District Rep. Vic Yap – continued the project aimed at institutionalizing it in the culture of Tarlaqueños. Tarlac has become known as a religious province not only for the Marian exhibit but also for housing the relic of the Holy Cross where Jesus Christ was crucified atop a mountain in San Jose town called Monasterio de Tarlac. A 30-foot statue of the Risen Christ which resembles that of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil also stands on a hilltop.