Tarlac kicks off 2nd Kanlahi festival

TARLAC: The provincial government on Monday kicked off the six-day celebration of 2nd Kanlungan ng Lahi (Kanlahi) Festival, in line with Tarlac’s 145th founding anniversary, giving premium on culture, tradition and people of the province. The activities will include “palaro ng lahi,” flora and fauna, pet show, Philippine tapestry fashion show with “Tarlaqueño Got Talent” and several competitions. The street dancing competition and Binibining Kanlahi pageant will be held on Wednesday while Thursday activities include zumba fest, paralympic games, night ride and variety show. The Friday activities will include Gov. Susan Yap shoot fest, cheer dance competition, and Mr. Tarlac 2018. The week-long festival will cap with post Kanlahi rite on March 16 to give recognition to outstanding Tarlaqueños. Kanlahi was derived from “kanlungan” (cradle) and “lahi” (race), taking the namesake from the mixture of people and races, including their culture, traditions, and historical contributions that established the province keeping its own identity amid the fusion.