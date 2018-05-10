Tarlac LTO chief arrested for illegal drugs, grenade

CAMP MACABULOS, Tarlac City: The chief of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Tarlac was arrested for possession of illegal drugs and a grenade during a raid on his house on Wednesday.

Senior Supt. Ritchie Medardo Posadas, Tarlac police provincial director, identified the suspect as Rogel Yambao, 59, and considered a high-value target by the police for allegedly engaging in the drug trade.

Joint elements of the provincial investigation branch and drug enforcement unit led by Supt. Luis Ventura Jr., in coordination with Tarlac City police station and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, also seized from Yambao nine sachets of shabu and 17 cal. 45 cartridges.