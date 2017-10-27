Tarlac posts 99% literacy rate

TARLAC: This province posted a 99 percent literacy rate among its 1,078,816 household population, the 2015 census records show.

Advertisements

The Philippine Statistics Authority’s (PSA) Tarlac Provincial Office said the figure is higher than the province’s 98.7 percent literacy in 2010 – 99 percent for males and 99.1 percent for females.

Of the total population five years old and above, 32.1 percent had attended or completed elementary education; 42.4 percent reached or finished high school; 8.8 percent are college undergraduates and 8.7 percent have bachelor’s degrees.

Among the college graduates, 56.7 percent are female while 43.4 percent are male. Females outnumbered males among bachelor’s degree holders at 62 percent and 38 percent, respectively.

Of the 532,243 household population aged five to 24 years old, 67.4 percent attended classes during school year (SY) 2015-2016.

The rate of school attendance in SY 2009-2010 was lower at 61.3 percent. By gender, school attendance rate in 2015 was slightly higher among males at 51.5 percent than among females at 48.5 percent. The same trend was observed in 2010.

In a text message, provincial spokesman Arvin Cabalu said “the very high literacy rate that the province garnered is a testament that the programs of Gov. Susan Yap under its Edukasyon at Trabaho Muna are in place and have a direct effect on the people and the students.”