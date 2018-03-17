Tarlac pushes 10-year livestock program

TARLAC CITY: Local officials here are pushing for implementation of a 10-year livestock development program eyed to provide additional benefits to farmers and contribute to national production and economic stability.

During an executive session recently, Vice Mayor Genaro Mendoza expressed support to the proponents of the program anchored in a city ordinance that seeks to develop the livestock industry in the city and build economic enterprises in the communities.

Noel Soliman, former Goat and Sheep Raisers Federation of the Philippines president, during the session presented the principles being undertaken to ensure the success of the program’s implementation in cooperation with the City Agriculture Office (CAO).

He said the program will also enable Tarlac to be included in the dairy zones of the country and address nutritional resiliency of the children in the city.

Among the potentials of the program are the high domestic demand for livestock, organic food, global halal trade and gender sensitivity which means it will already provide enterprises that will augment daily household expenses.

The 2017 livestock inventory presented by Soliman and the CAO showed a ratio of 1,350 farmers to 3,506 goats; 1,450 to 2,205 carabaos; 702 to 1,612 cows; and 35 to 240 sheep.

Tarlac City has been known for its Kambingan (from kambing or goat) festival during fiesta celebrations.

Strategies to ensure the success of the program involve organization building of farmers in four animal commodities through selection of livestock raisers, orientation of programs and services on livestock development program and organizing cooperative of livestock raisers per commodity; capability building through training and sustainability by enterprise development program; product development and marketing; and networking and linkages.

Along with these are the trainors and farmers training, biotechnology thru artificial insemination and the provision of breeder animals for genetic improvement, redeployment of payback output and monitoring and evaluation.

Proponents are expecting farmers to have a change of perspective out of the program from traditional to modern ways of raising livestock, including breeding animals of imported bloodlines for genetic improvement and artificial insemination.

Meanwhile, the Farmers Learning School-Goat Enterprise Management is scheduled to open this month as well as FLS-Dairy Buffalo Program, FLS-Beef Cattle Production/Dairy Cattle and FLS-Free-Range Chicken, including the Technology Business Incubation facility, in the coming weeks.

Every FLS area will engage 80 farmers each year.