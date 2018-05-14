Tarlac resident nearly loses vote after namesake fills up her ballot

TARLAC CITY — It was a case of mistaken identity here on Monday, when a resident was almost unable to vote after she discovered that someone else with the same name as hers had cast her ballot.

Milagros Diaz Dela Cruz of Avocado St. in Barangay (village) Maligaya was surprised to see that her name in precinct 275A had been marked and signed as among those who had finished voting.

An investigation by the Board of Election Inspectors (BEI) showed that a certain Milagros Mejia Dela Cruz of Macopa St. had voted under her name.

The BEI, through their poll assistants, summoned the voter who, by that time, had left the area although her relatives confirmed the error.

The BEI wrote a report and, as a result, allowed Diaz to vote while the ballot her namesake had cast was invalidated.

BEIs instructed poll assistants strictly verify the voters’ information to avoid these errors.

As of 11:34 a.m., elections in the province have remained peaceful, according to authorities. JERRY M. HERNANDEZ