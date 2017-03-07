Tarlac State U to use ‘lambal’ as grad rites attire

TARLAC: Graduates of this province’s premier learning institution – the Tarlac State University (TSU) – will be the first to use the lambal on their graduation after the university’s board of regents (BOR) approved its use as commencement garb.

The board of regents approved a resolution earlier passed by the TSU Supreme Student Council calling for its use at graduation rites, saying it “is a pictogram of nobility, integrity and fidelity and its aesthetic reflect the ideals of TSU tradition and academic excellence.”

“The university lambal also bespeaks of the universality, identity, regality and royalty of the TSU graduate. It symbolizes the graduates’ anthem to serve God and humanity with immensity and responsibility,” it added.

The garb also signifies the different symbols and colors that the university and the province represent: culture and heritage, climate-friendly, handy, customized simply and locally woven.

Before the student council passed a resolution, extensive consultations with students through the different college student councils had been made.

The use of the garment earned a high percentage of approval among them.

At a university planning session earlier, the academic and administrative councils also signified their support for the move and called for the regents’ approval.

The lambal will take the place of the traditional toga for use by undergraduates at the June 2017 commencement exercises.

What candidates for masteral and doctoral degrees will wear is still up for discussion.

TSU-SSC, Vice President for Academic Affairs Armee Rosel said another proposal would be needed since master’s and doctor’s degrees are not covered by the student council resolution.

Meanwhile, TSU President Myrna Mallari told The Manila Times that the move was really significant, noting its practicality and notable representation of the university’s uniqueness.

“The proposal was good that is why it was approved. This will be institutionalized that we will now be using the lambal every graduation starting in June,” she said, adding it will be the first time that graduating students would use a garb as costume for the rites unlike before when only faculty members were allowed to use it.

Mallari added that bidding for the materials and weaving of the garb are already in progress.