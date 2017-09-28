Tarlac students sharpen English proficiency

TARLAC: Junior and senior high school students in six towns in this province are sharpening their oral and written communication skills in English through a speech laboratory program.

Gov. Susan Yap said national high schools from the towns of Victoria, San Jose, Moncada, Anao and Capas and Benigno Aquino High School of Concepcion were the first batch of beneficiaries of the provincial government’s program.

Yap noted that the Philippines is lagging behind in terms of English proficiency, both in oral and written communications, compared with other Asian countries.

“A few years back, the likes of Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and China were way behind us in English proficiency… now they are ahead of us as I see a steady decline in English proficiency among our students,” she said, adding that speech program will help Tarlac students become effective English speakers and writers.

Speech laboratories, according to the governor, can be an excellent means to train young people in public speaking, listening and note-taking, as well as host of other skills.

The provincial government spent P3.6 million for each digital multi-media instructional laboratory in the six high schools.

It has 30 stations that include servers with dual LCD monitoring system, audio matrix controller, audio active box and audio equalizer, multi-media headsets with microphone, instruction console and digital cabling, trainees station and audio active box, base control stand, digital laboratory function software, comprehensive manual cabling, VH dissector CD lesson and program, learning and manual sourcebook and trainee and instructor’s chair.

Jerry M. Hernandez