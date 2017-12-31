Tarlac town’s health, wellness activity highlights people’s day

ANAO, Tarlac: Health and wellness activities highlighted the recent People’s Day celebration in this northeastern town famous for the ylang-ylang flower. Mayor Betty Lacbayan said it is one of her administration’s priorities to promote a healthy lifestyle among her constituents through various health programs. The municipal covered court was converted into a “one-stop shop” for eye check-up with free reading glasses, bloodletting, manicure and pedicure services with free collagen, massage, haircut and medical check-up with free medicines. Lacbayan lauded the participation of the Tarlac Red Cross, the municipal blood council and municipal health office, the police and Eye Tech Design Optical Center. Alvin Butay of the Department of Agriculture distributed vegetable seeds to farmers and residents for backyard farming. Ylang-ylang products for which the town is famous were also on display.