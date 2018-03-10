Tarlac village chairman arrested with drugs, gun

CAMP MACABULOS, Tarlac City: The chairman of Barangay San Agustin in Concepcion, Tarlac was arrested with shabu and firearm during a raid on his house on Friday. Senior Supt. Ritchie Medardo Posadas, Tarlac police provincial director, said Agustin Cruz, 41, is a high- value target by the police for illegal drug activities. Joint elements of the provincial investigation branch and drug enforcement unit, in coordination with Concepcion police station recovered from Cruz five sachets of shabu, six sachets of marijuana, a caliber 45 pistol with seven cartridges, another four cartridges for caliber 45 and 9mm.