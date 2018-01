TARLAC CITY: The village head of Barangay San Sebastian in this city was arrested with shabu and hand grenade during a raid on his house on Friday. by virtue of a warrant. Sherwin Samson, 43, considered a high-value target by the police for illegal drugs, was captured with five sachets of shabu, drug paraphernalia and a hand grenade concealed in his house. Samson is being investigated at Tarlac police provincial office.