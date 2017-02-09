Task Force Duterte-Lanao Sur Power seeks to revive ailing power coop

State-run National Electrification Administration (NEA) created Task Force Duterte-Lanao Sur Power (LS Power) to improve electricity service to Lanao del Sur consumers.

“Through LS Power, NEA aims to re-engineer Lanao Sur Electric Cooperative (Lasureco) into an excellently performing distribution utility. Towards this end, strategic initiatives have been drawn to meet specific deliverables,” NEA Administrator Edgardo R. Masongsong said on Wednesday.

Masongsong outlined these deliverables which include the conduct of election for a regular board of directors; selection and appointment of a competent regular general manager; establishment of a lean and mean organizational structure supported by a competent work force; come up with well-informed and participative stakeholders; plan and implement capital expenditure projects towards power reliability, system efficiency and reduced system losses; prevent power curtailment due to power shortages and outages; and achieve management and operational performance targets prescribed under NEA parameters.

The government, through the Department of Energy (DOE) and NEA, has continuously introduced management, technical and financial interventions aimed at improving the operational performance of ailing Lasureco.

A total of P531.9 million in subsidies have been infused to Lasureco to support electrification projects, including P69 million in 2014 for its metering program and P47.19 million from the Transition Investment Support Plan Fund for ARMM in 2011 to fund the electrification of 62 sitios in its coverage area.

A total of P92.295 million in loans have been released to Lasureco from March 26, 1991 to 2012 for the payment of power accounts, acquisition of various equipment and materials for systems upgrading and rehabilitation. Most of these loans are concessional in nature with 4-6 percent interest rates, a one year grace period and 10-15 years repayment period.

The Task Force, co-chaired by Goldelio Rivera, NEA deputy administrator for Electric Cooperative Management Services, and Ret. General Akmad Mamalinta, of the Sultan Kudarat Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Sukelco) will serve as an Electric Cooperative Boa rd of Directors prescribed under NEA Bulletin No. 35.

Meanwhile, Nordjiana Dipatuan Ducol has been designated as acting general manager to manage the day-to-day operations of the newly-created LS Power and ensure the efficient delivery of service to member-consumers.