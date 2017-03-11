Task force formed to probe slay of Pangasinan school official

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan: Police Provincial Director, Senior Supt. Ronald Oliver-Lee has formed a task force to look into the motive and arrest the suspects in the killing of a public school principal in San Carlos City recently. The victim – Maximo Flores Jimenez, 64 – is the school principal of San Vicente Elementary School and resident of Barangay Bongato East in Bayambang town. Lee told The Manila Times that Jimenez was shot dead by two armed men riding a motorcycle without plate number along the provincial r oad of Sitio Silapan in Barangay Bolingit on March 7. A report submitted by Supt. Nestor Cusi, San Carlos City police chief, said Jimenez was also onboard his motorcycle when the gunmen overtook him and the backrider fired shots hitting him in the head and body. Investigators recovered three empty shells of caliber 45 pistol from the crime scene. His family said Jimenez told them he was submitting a school report to the Schools Division Office in Lingayen town the day he was shot dead.