Task Force probes murder of Catanduanes publisher

PRESIDENTIAL Task Force on Media Security Executive Director and Undersecretary Joel Sy Egco is leading an investigation of the killing of Catanduanes newspaper publisher Larry Que.

“I am personally seeing to it that the investigation of this killing moves forward faster as we are treating this case as the first killing of a journalist under [President Rodrigo Duterte’s] term. Being a journalist myself, Que’s killing could cause a chilling effect among journalists who are on a mission to expose crime and corruption,” Egco said on Wednesday.

Catanduanes police have said ample time is needed to investigate Que’s killing given the complexity of the case that may require a thorough look the victim’s dealings and affiliations.

Que, publisher of Catanduanes News Now, was shot in the head by one of two armed suspects on December 19 as he was about to enter the building that houses his insurance office.

He died later at the Eastern Bicol Medical Center.

Prior to his killing, Que had written articles criticizing local officials over supposed negligence, which allowed the setting up of a recently raided shabu laboratory tagged by authorities as the “biggest” discovered, so far, in the country.