Task force recommends 6-month Boracay closure

AN interagency task force has recommended the six-month closure of Boracay island to allow the rehabilitation of the world-famous beach destination, a day after President Duterte said he was willing to support a one-year closure.

“In view of the recent developments and concerns surrounding the island of Boracay, [the Departments of Environment and Natural Resources, Interior and Local Government and Tourism]have decided to unanimously recommend the closure of the Island from entry of local and foreign tourists,” the task force said in a March 22 letter to President Rodrigo Duterte sent through Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, Interior Undersecretary Eduardo Año and Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo recommended that the closure start on April 26.

In a speech on Tuesday night, Duterte said he would back a one-year closure of Boracay.

“If I find everything that is all right and in consonance with [the government’s plan to rehabilitate the island, then]let us go with it. [Año] said it will take about something like six months. I told him, ‘then do it.’ They ruined Boracay, not us,” Duterte said.

On Thursday, Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. assured the public there would be no closure of the island resort during the Holy Week break.

Duterte formed the task force to rehabilitate the island after calling it a “cesspool” in a speech on February 9.

Boracay stakeholders had warned that about P56 billion in revenue would be lost while more than 17,000 people would lose their jobs if the island would be shut down for a year.

Boracay generates two out of three jobs in the Western Visayas region, according to the Tourism department.

Boracay has been in the top 25 of the TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for the past two years.

The island was adjudged the top beach in the world in 2016, according to the Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards.

Reacting to the recommendation, Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo said she hoped closing Boracay would not benefit a few, amid reports of the planned construction of a P26-billion joint casino venture project between Macau’s Galaxy Entertainment and its Philippine counterpart Leisure and Resorts World Corp.

“I hope that this closure is not a knee-jerk response. If closure is the only solution, then so be it. But we have to keep in mind that there are 36,000 people who would lose their jobs with this closure. If the big businesses won’t be affected by the closure, that would be unfair,” Robredo said in an interview after launching the Albay Provincial Library Gender and Development Section.

Senate to probe casino permit

The Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources will hold another hearing on Boracay’s environmental woes and the plan to build an integrated casino resort on the island.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) on Wednesday released a provisional license to Galaxy Entertainment and Leisure and Resorts World to operate a mega-casino in Boracay.

Pagcor issued the license despite the planned closure of the island to give way to rehabilitation efforts.

“The environment department should closely study the plans and the impact of another large-scale infrastructure on the island’s land use and environment,” Sen. Nancy Binay said.

PAL to retain some flights

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) said on Friday it was ready to implement contingency plans ahead of the closure.

“Philippine Airlines will be ready to make the appropriate adjustments to schedules of flights to and from Caticlan (Boracay) airport and Kalibo International Airport,” PAL said in a statement.

PAL added it was “ready to assist passengers in rebooking, refunding and rerouting their flights in such a scenario.”

PAL also said it would “take into account the need to retain some flights to serve the residents and businesses in Kalibo and the rest of the Aklan province.”

Cielo Villaluna, PAL spokeswoman, said the Lucio Tan-led airline would help minimize any impact on tourism by redirecting flights to other routes where it could continue to promote domestic and international tourist travel for the Philippines during the temporary closure.

