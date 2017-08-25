Task force slams ambush of Legazpi broadcaster

LEGAZPI CITY: The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) denounced the shooting of radio broadcaster Carlos Sasis on Thursday here.

“The Presidential Task Force on Media Security is deeply alarmed as it strongly condemns the shooting of Carlos ‘Caloy’ Sasis, anchorman of ‘Dos Manos’ radio program at Zagitsit FM in Legazpi City,” PTFoMS Undersecretary Joel Sy Egco said in a statement.

Sasis, 41, radio commentator of Zagitsit News FM in Legazpi City, survived the attack that allegedly targeted his

partner and co-anchor Wally Magdato.

He was about to park his car at about 8:50 a.m. along Imelda Roces Avenue in Barangay Cruzada to report for work when the gunman, backriding a motorcycle, fired shots at him.

Egco said that upon instruction from Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, he immediately directed Legazpi City police chief to conduct a thorough investigation to identify the gunmen behind the attack on the commentator.

“While it is yet to be confirmed if this incident falls under the mandate of the Task Force in relation to Administrative Order 1 of President Rodrigo Duterte in protecting the life, liberty and security of media workers, there is a possibility that the shooting may be related to Sasis’ work as a broadcaster,” he said.

The PTFoMS, Egco added, will continue to monitor the progress of the investigation and provide necessary security and legal assistance to both Sasis and Magdato.

“The Task Force is committed in fulfilling its mandate to keep media workers free from any and all forms of threats and violence that may be carried out against them and their families,” he said.

Sasis, also a village councilman in Barangay Cabangan, Camalig town, is still clueless about the motive for the shooting.