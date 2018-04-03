Task force slams ‘thoughtless’ opposition to Marawi rehab, denies non-consultation with residents

TASK Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) on Tuesday denied that it did not consult residents in Marawi City on the government’s rehabilitation efforts, saying it had coordinated with its officials.

Kristoffer James Purisima, TFBM spokesman and Civil Defense deputy administrator for administration, described such accusations as “efforts” to discredit the task force’s planning in the rehabilitation and rebuilding of the besieged city.

“[T]he alleged lack of consultations in relation to the rehabilitation efforts for Marawi City has no factual basis since the local government unit [of Marawi]and other stakeholders have been involved in the consultation process,” Purisima said in a statement.

“It is unfortunate to note that thoughtless and senseless opposition seeks to impede, disrupt and undo the positive and significant milestones that characterize the momentum of efforts and initiatives accomplished by Task Force Bangon Marawi thus far through inclusive dialogue and consultation with all stakeholders,” he added.

Purisima’s statement came after the Ranaw Multi-Sectoral Movement claimed that the TFBM had not consulted them on the plans for the rebuilding phase of Marawi City after it was destroyed in the five-month war between the Islamic State-inspired Maute group and government troops.

The group also urged President Rodrigo Duterte to stop the establishment of an economic zone and a military camp inside Marawi City.

However, Purisima also likened the “thoughtless and senseless” opposition with the “radicalism and violent extremism” of the terrorists that razed Marawi to the ground.

“The radicalism and violent extremism that destroyed the beloved Islamic City of Marawi is the same thoughtless and senseless opposition for opposition’s sake that is aimed at destroying the recovery and rehabilitation efforts before they even take root,” he pointed out.

“These oppositors believe in nothing other than their own selfishness as they intend to thrive in the chaos and lack of comprehensive governance that once characterized our beloved Marawi,” he added. DEMPSEY REYES