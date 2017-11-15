Task force to speed up Marawi power restoration

A TASK force, composed of the National Electrification Administration (NEA), several electric cooperatives (ECs) and allied organizations, was established to accelerate restoration of power in Marawi City after the end of the five-month battle between government troops and the Islamic State (IS)-linked Maute group.

The task force has been given 15 to 30 days to finish all the power restoration and rehabilitation works in the city.

Dubbed as Marawi PRRD Task Force, it is comprised of the Association of Mindanao Rural Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (Amreco), Philippine Rural Electric Cooperatives Association, Inc., National Association of General Managers of Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (Nagmec), National Center of Electric Cooperative Consumers, Inc. and other partner entities.

Amreco and Nagmec have initially pledged to deploy crew and equipment.

NEA Administrator Edgardo Masongsong expressed gratitude to the ECs that responded to the call to extend the necessary assistance to Lanao del Sur Electric Cooperative (Lasureco), currently under oversight of Task Force Duterte Lanao Sur Power (Tfdlsp).

He added that the agency is mobilizing 34 ECs all over Mindanao to help Lasureco and Marawi City as well as the Tfdlsp.

NEA extended to Lasureco a P150-million loan for the construction materials needed to restore distribution lines. The amount will be converted into subsidy chargeable to the funds allotted for the reconstruction of the affected area.

Earlier this month, Lasureco received from NEA a P6-million loan for its operational expenditures.

NEA said the power coop’s operational expenditures were supposed to come from their collection revenue but was heavily affected by the Marawi siege.

The amount was part of the P298-million calamity loans NEA has given from January to September this year.