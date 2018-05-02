Task force to regulate piggeries in Baguio

BAGUIO CITY: Mayor Mauricio Domogan recently issued an administrative order creating an interagency task force to regulate the proliferation of backyard piggeries in the different barangays which have been the subject of complaints from affected residents. Domogan said task force would monitor the piggeries in the Summer Capital recommend appropriate measures to prevent the pollution of the city’s air and water. He gave the task force 90 days to submit its comprehensive report which will serve as the basis for him to take the necessary steps to address the problems caused by the piggeries. Earlier, the Cordillera office of the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB-CAR) identified the operation of backyard piggeries as one of the major pollutants of the tributaries of water systems in the city.