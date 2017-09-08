A taste of global travel cuisine at Epilogue

The newly-opened Epilogue Fine Bistro in S Maison, Conrad Manila takes diners on an exceptional gastronomical adventure where its seasoned Japanese chefs—each a master of his own craft —will showcase a culmination of their culinary journey through a carefully curated menu.

Epilogue is firmly rooted in a Japanese principle called kodawari – one’s dedication to craft and mastery. The restaurant collaborated with Japanese chefs who seamlessly combine Western flair with Eastern discipline by continuing to practice kodawari even with their culinary experiences taking them to different parts of the world.

“Each of our chefs specializes in one thing. We have pasta and steak masters, baker, pastry chef, and French cuisine chef,” shared Epilogue president Alyanna Uy during the fine bistro’s official launch. “By having different chefs who specialize in one thing, we can guarantee that we’ll serve you the best of each one.”

Head baker Tomohide Ono, a pastry chef for 20 years, is the man behind Epilogue’s new bread and pastry recipes, while chef Hayato Mitsuhashi, who has a 14-year extensive training in various Italian restaurants in Japan and Indonesia, offers the best of Italian cuisine.

Epilogue also has two outstanding chef directors—award winning pastry chef Kenji Ishihara, who is responsible for the fine bistro’s beautifully made desserts while steak master chef Minoru Sorimachi makes excellent steaks and sides created to suit the Filipino palate.

Seasoned Japanese chefs (from left) Hayato Mitusukushi, Tamchide Ono and Hiroyuki Neri Robi Domingo Teddy Locsin Jr.

Rounding up the impressive line-up is chef Hiroyuki Meno, who honed and perfected his expertise in French cuisine by training in various Michelin-starred restaurants.

Armed with techniques and flavors of every new country they have explored, these culinary geniuses offer the best of global travel cuisine that diners can only experience at Epilogue.

* * *

Meanwhile, Awit sa Marawi produced by Lord of Scents Joel Cruz, through his Joel S. Cruz Aficionado Foundation Inc., and the AFP Civil Relations Services successfully kicked off a fundraising campaign.

P4.5 million raised—through the help of his generous friends and sponsors namely, former Governor Chavit Singson, Belo, Partas, Cats Motors, Muebles Italiano—will benefit victims of the Marawi crisis, both AFP troops and civilians. The concert featured the AFP Singing Soldiers Led by Navy Mel Sorillano who received a standing ovation. They showed that soldiers can also be world class singers and dancers outside the battlefield. Then there’s comedian Boobsie brought the house down with her antics.

To Joel, you may truly be blessed for sharing your blessings and time for a worthy cause. May your tribe also increase.