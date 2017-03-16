A taste of Vietnam at Crimson Hotel Filinvest

Chào mừng bạn! Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Manila is all set to take its diners to Vietnam as three guest chefs take over the show kitchen of Café 8 today and tomorrow, and prepare a lavish feast of entrees and desserts that represent their country’s unique and diverse gastronomy.

Discover the culinary heritage of the Land of the Dragon People as the noted food and beverage outlet through a wide array of authentic Vietnamese specialties from visiting Chefs Nguyen Thi Khanh Ngan, Tran Kim Hoang Trong and Vo Van Chien.

Diners will definitely take their taste buds on a culinary journey as they explore the delicious and healthy flavors of Vietnamese cuisine without leaving Metro Manila. World-renowned dishes such as Fried Tofu, Fresh Spring Roll, Vietnamese Pho, Crab Noodle Soup and more will be featured in the selection.

The lunch buffet is priced at P1,235++ while dinner is at P 1,410++, inclusive of free flowing beverages such as wine, beer, juices and sodas.

For booking or more information, log on to www.crimsonhotel.com/manila/ or call 863-2222.