TASTY TABLE

You have until Sunday, January 28, to dine and wine on the best Italy has to offer. At Café Eight of Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, the buffet features home-style items such as pancetta focaccia twists, prosciutto-wrapped fennel and Tuscan bean soup, plus a pasta station serving baked marrow amatriciana. Missing that, you can savor an Italian-themed afternoon tea with treats such as bruschetta of beef bresaola wrap with Parmigianino and strawberry and ricotta cannoli among others until the end of January.
Visit http://www.crimsonhotel.com/manila or call +63 2 863 2222 for more details.
Please follow our commenting guidelines.