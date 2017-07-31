Tata Motors eyes share of PH truck market

Pilipinas TAJ Autgroup Inc., the premier distributor of Tata Motors in the Philippines, has partnered with Tata Motors of India, to become one of the major players in the emerging market for new trucks in the Philippines.

The partnership launched its updated line-up of commercial vehicles in its Truckathon 2017 held in SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

“We, at Pilipinas Taj Autogroup, Inc., are proud to partner with Tata Motors to offer customers with sturdy and reliable vehicles. We are looking forward to this new opportunity and are committed to catering to the commercial vehicle market with India’s largest and most trusted automobile brand here in the Philippines. We will closely work with Tata Motors to ensure customers here get the finest vehicles and services, that not only match their requirements but also their business needs,” TAJ Autogroup president Cresencio Fernandez Jr. said in a statement.

Highlighting the event is the Prima heavy truck, designed to bring a unique offering for its class, with a power output of 380 hp form its 8.9-liter Cummins engine. Showcasing alongside the Prima are Tata’s line-up of light, medium and heavy trucks and the Ace and Super Ace minitrucks.

“We have sold most of the big trucks starting this year. Last year we sold around 400 units, now, with the launch of the new line-up of vehicles, our target for this year is 1,200 units,” Fernandez told Fast Times.

“We now have a full range of Tata [commercial]vehicles to be offered in the Philippine market. The customers are not limited to look at Tata Motors as a single small segment. We can now cater to the requirement for the customers in the Philippines, so that gives us more opportunities for our existing customers, as well as drawing in new customers. The Truckathon is a starting point that will allow our road presence to actually increase, and thereby make Tata Motors one of the significant brands to consider, for any line of customer who’s looking any commercial vehicles,” Tata Motors International Business head Rudrarup Maitra told Fast Times.

Euro 4 to be offered in 2018

With the government’s putting into place rules to allow only Euro 4 vehicles to be sold in the Philippines, Fernandez said they will offer the same models that are Euro 4 compliant starting next year.

“From 400 to 1,200 is an aggressive target, with the Euro 4 switch starting in between. We’ll settle it within the next two to three months, to see what the other brands, to see what prices are they coming with the Euro 4 vehicles. We’ll try to see if we are as competitive with the Euro 4 vehicles, as we are currently with the Euro 2 products,” Maitra said.

Maitra added that there will be some models that will have their engines changed to meet Euro 4 standards, while some models will have added technology only to meet the standards.

The new vehicles shown will be offered in Euro 2 and Euro 3 configurations, and are now currently available in Tata dealerships across the nation.

“We are quite intent that we will see more of these events in the future. Making the switch from Euro 2 to Euro 4 is just one step, and then we will bring in other products as well. This is just the beginning,” Maitra said.