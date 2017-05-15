Tata Motors invades Isabela

Pilipinas Taj Autogroup, Inc. (PTAJ), the exclusive distributor of India’s largest automobile company, Tata Motors, expands its network outside Metro Manila.

Last April 26, PTAJ together with Auto 10 Trade and Services, broke ground in the second largest province in the Philippines, marking their territory in Isabela.

Tata Motors Isabela will be operated by Auto 10 Trade and Services.

The groundbreaking ceremony was headed by Cordon, Isabela Mayor Lynn Zuniega, PTAJ President Mr. Cresencio “Jon” Fernandez Jr., General Manager of Auto 10 Trade and Services Neil Carlo Uy Federizo, Vehicle Sales Manager Rochelle Raquepo, Technical and Engineering Division Head Ramil Mendoza, Sales and Marketing Division Head Rico Macalintal, and Vehicle Sales Consultants Jun Deri and Johny Asuncion.

Set to open in the third quarter of this year, this new dealership, located at NCF Prime Compound, National Highway, Purok 2, Brgy. Taringsing, Cordon, Isabela will offer full service and spare parts, along with new vehicle sales.

PTAJ conducted a presentation to local truckers and banks right after the ceremony, tackling Tata’s background in the automotive industry, all the vehicle models, the current network, and future plans.

“The largest heavy-duty Prima trucks, passenger cars, down to the smallest Ace utility vehicles are now available for orders,” General Manager Federizo said. “We at Auto 10 Trade and Services are committed to provide the best possible aftersales service.”