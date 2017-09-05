Tattoo artist caught with marijuana at train station

Tuesday, September 5, 2017
    A tattoo artist was apprehended after he was caught in possession of marijuana leaves on Monday afternoon while entering the V. Mapa Light Rail Transit 2 station in Manila. Sampaloc Police Station 8 commander Supt. Ruben de la Rama Ramos identified the suspect as Emercito Rodriguez, 32, of 4076 Baldovino Street, Sampaloc. At about 2:13 p.m. Monday while Variance Security Agency guards Rosa Vergara and Venherryl Gatchalian were checking the baggage of commuters when they found a suspicious small Zip-lock container belonging to the suspect. Inside the container were dried leaves of suspected marijuana with approximate weight of 1.5 grams. Rodriguez was accused of violating Section 11 of Republic Act 9165 or Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act before the Manila Prosecutor’s Office.

     

