‘Tawag Ng Tanghalan’s’ top 10 battle it out today

They will sing with all their heart, soul and might for the future of their families. Such is the game plan of the top 10 contestants today for the highly anticipated grand finals of It’s Showtime’s Tawag Ng Tanghalan.

The ABS-CBN noontime show will have its first-ever grand champion for the iconic singing contest from a live feed at Resorts World Manila.

After more than a year of scouring the country for talented singers, Tawag Ng Tanghalan has drawn loyal viewers and fans, who have rooted and shown their all-out support for their favorite grand finalists.

The singing champions have also bared not only their talent but also their touching stories and motivations behind their dreams.

According to Showtime’s hosts, although the program is about to end, they are sure that many of the finalists will make a name in the music industry no matter how the results turn out.

“I personally think there will be some who will really rise to fame. He or she doesn’t have to be the champion but many of them really have that star value,” comedian Vice Ganda said at a press conference on March 7.

“Some of them even have managers now so I think there are already plans for them in the future. For sure, some already have offers to record with other companies. All of them are good so we don’t have to worry that they won’t get somewhere. They just have to be patient,” he added.

Anne Curtis agreed, saying, “Those who won’t win will definitely get somewhere. They already have fans. There are others who’ve become more popular than the winners [of the different stages], so it just goes to show that with their exposure now, they’ll have careers of their own even after the show.”

Quarter 1’s grand finalists have had a year to prepare for the vocal showdown, and are not backing down against their challengers. The finalists include Pagadian’s Maricel Callo and Laguna’s Mary Gidget Dela Llana.

Meanwhile, making the most of the second chance given to them are Quarter 2 grand finalists Marielle Montellano of Cebu and Pauline Agupitan of Batangas. They failed to make an impression the first time they joined the competition but are back with a vengeance.

Also included in the grand finals are Eumee Capile, a band vocalist from Bulacan, farmer Noven Bellaza of Negros Occidental; Youtube sensation Sam Mangubat from Batangas; and Carlmalone Montecido.

Completeing the ten grand finalists are the “ultimate resbakers” Froilan Canlas, a music teacher from Camarines Sur; and Rachel Gabreza, a saleslady from Makati.

The hosts revealed that they support different contestants, and sometimes tend to disagree with the judges’ choices. However, they respect the decisions made by the panel since they are experts in the industry.

“We don’t always agree with the judges. We don’t have to agree everyday but we just have to respect everyone everyday,” Vice Ganda said.

“We trust the judges. It’s a hit and miss between our choices and the judges’ choices,” Curtis rejoined.

Amy Perez concurred, saying, “The judges have the credentials to do this, which is why they were chosen the judges to begin with, so we have high respect for all of them.”

Although they have their own preferences, judge Karylle Tatlonghari-Yuzon shared they make it a point to discuss their choices among each other after very show.

“Besides having different tastes, it all also depends on how the day turns out because sometimes, we’re disappointed our bets didn’t do as well. Good thing is they always get the chance to make a comeback,” she explained.

“They’re all very good. We’ve already passed the one year mark, so I think the performances have become more special because everyone improved even more,” Yuzon added.

Meanwhile, according to the show’s business unit head, Merce Gonzales, since Tawag Ng Tanghalan ran for a year and two months, they have worked hard to keep it exciting. For the finals, she promised there will be something to surprise the audience in the the process of how grand winner will be chosen.

A management contract with ABS-CBN awaits the best singer later today, and who ever he or she may be, Showtimes’ hosts see their lives changing forever.