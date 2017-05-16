Tawi-Tawi Province gets ambulance units too

On April 21, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Alexander Balutan, Chief of Staff Raymondo Liwag and Executive Asistant VI Manuel Fraginal Sr. donated two ambulance units to the Province of Tawi-Tawi ( Bongao and Sibuto) at the PCSO Head Office Sun Plaza Building, Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City. The donation is part of the agency’s Ambulance Donation Program for the benefit the underprivileged sector of our society.



PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan (third from left) hands the symbolic key of a new ambulance unit to Bongao Mayor Jimuel Que (center). With them are (from left) PCSO Executive Assistant 6 Manuel Fraginal Sr., Captain Ronnie Gil Gavan, Brig. Gen. Custodio Parcon, PCSO Chief of Staff Raymondo Liwag and staff from Mayor Que’s office. Bongao is a second class municipality and the capital of the province of Tawi-Tawi.

LEILA VALENCIA/PHOTOS BY ARCHIE SOPENASKY