Tax bureau tops collection targets

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) posted double-digit tax collection growth in March, in the process also surpassing its target for the month.

The bureau on Wednesday reported netting P130.334 billion, 11.06 percent higher year on year and also exceeding the P119.630-billion collection target for the month.

The Large Taxpayers Service (LTS) collected P85.403 billion, more than the goal of P73.230 billion, while BIR regional offices accounted for P41.911 billion, topping a P41.826-billion target.

The month’s result led to first quarter collections of P422.587 billion, up 14.03 percent year on year and also higher than the period’s P361.767-billion goal.

The LTS accounted for P270.356 billion, exceeding a P221.680-billion goal. Regional offices, meanwhile, also topped a P125.914-billion target by netting P141.657 billion.

With the annual income tax deadline looming, meanwhile, BIR Commissioner Caesar Dulay urged taxpayers to avoid the yearly last-minute rush.

The bureau said that it recently opened the National Office eFiling Center at the National Training Center Auditorium along BIR Road in Diliman, Quezon City.

“The said eFiling Center was designed to help the taxpayers who are mandated to file and pay using the Bureau’s Electronic Filing and Payment System and the Electronic BIR Forms during the income tax filing season,” it said.

The center will be open from April 2 to 16, Mondays thru Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.