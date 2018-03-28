Tax court acquits Arroyo’s son of tax evasion

THE Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) First Division has acquitted the son of former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo on tax evasion charges.

Former Rep. Juan Miguel “Mikey” Arroyo was accused of failing to file his income tax return (ITR) for 2007 and of failing to supply correct and accurate information on his ITRs for 2004 and 2006.

The court said in part in a 69-page decision promulgated on March 21 that Arroyo “cannot be convicted of the crime of failure to file ITR (income tax return) under Section 255 of the NIRC of 1997, as amended, as he was not required to file a separate ITR for the year 2007. His employer’s Annual Information Return on Income Tax Withheld on Compensation (BIR Form 1604CF) is considered as his ‘substitute’ ITR pursuant to Section 2.83.4 of RR No. 02-98, as amended by RR No. 03-02.”

NIRC is National Internal Revenue Code.

“As exhaustively discussed earlier, in these consolidated cases, the circumstantial evidence that there was an increase in accused net worths for the years 2004, 2006 and 2007 does not ipso facto lead to the conclusion that accused derived ordinary income that should have been declared in his ITRs and subjected to the regular income tax rates prescribed under Section 24 of the NIRC of 1997, as amended,” the court said.

“Truth to tell, the probability that the increase in accused net worth resulted from his receipt of an ordinary income, subject to regular income tax rates, is equal to the probability that the increase arose from donations, gifts, inheritance, and/or from passive or other income subjected to final tax, such as dividends, royalties, interests, capital gains,” it said.

“All told, accused, therefore, deserves to be exonerated for the offenses charged in CTA Crim. Case Nos. O-247, O-248 and O-249 for failure of the prosecution to prove all the elements of the crime beyond reasonable doubt,” the court said. REINA TOLENTINO