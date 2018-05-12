Tax effort up in Q1 as revenues improve

The government’s tax effort improved in the first quarter of 2018 from a year earlier on the back of double-digit tax revenue growth, the Finance department said on Friday.

Tax collections as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) rose to 14.47 percent in the first three months of 2018 from 13.44 percent, the department said in an economic bulletin.

The latest figure, it claimed, is “the highest first quarter tax effort ever achieved.”

It also reported that tax revenues grew by 18.2 percent in the three months to March, with Bureau of Internal Revenue collections rising by 14.2 percent and Bureau of Customs collections up 24.7 percent, “also exceeding the 9.7 percent nominal GDP growth. “

“This is due to Train and improved tax administration,” the department said, referring to the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act that took effect at the start of the year.

The Train law exempts those earning annual taxable incomes of P250,000 and below from paying personal income taxes. However, it imposed new taxes on fuel, sugar-sweetened beverages and non-essential cosmetic procedure, among others.

An analyst said the improvement in the tax effort was a positive development.

“A more efficient tax collection should help raise much-needed funds to backstop the government’s massive and ambitious infrastructure for development push,” Philstocks research head Justino Calaycay Jr. told The Manila Times.

He added that better tax effort data should keep collection agencies inspired to sustain the gains.

The Finance department also said that the fiscal space expanded by Train law and tax administration enabled the government to boost investments and growth in the first quarter.

“Public construction expanded 25.1 percent, boosting GDP growth by 0.4 percentage points while government consumption rose 13.6 percent, contributing [an]incremental 1.4 percent to growth,” it said.

The Philippine economy grew at a faster pace of 6.8 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier.

“Strong macroeconomic fundamentals backed by tax reforms and the ‘Build Build Build’ program will continue to boost economic growth to the optimum 7-8 percent level as the competitiveness of the economy rises and more jobs are created,” the Finance department said.

It said the passage of the first package of tax reforms would bring in additional resources to fund ambitious infrastructure plans and greater spending on social services.

“These investments are game-changing in the sense that they catalyze further investments, which, in turn drive investment-led growth, generate meaningful employment, and subsequently reduce poverty,” the department

said.