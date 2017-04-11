Tax evasion case filed vs PAMPANGA firm

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has filed a criminal complaint before the Department of Justice against Hyheavy Industrial Inc., including its corporate officers – Roderick Salem, Elvie Kang and Yoo Beongsun – for wilful attempt to evade tax and for deliberate failure to file Income Tax Return (ITR) for 2012. Salem and Kang are both Filipino while Beongsun is a South Korean with address at Hanjin Shipyard in Balaybay, Castillejos, Zambales. Records showed that a computerized matching conducted by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on the information/data provided by BUMJIN Philippines Construction Inc. (BUMJIN) disclosed that BUMJIN made several purchases from Hyheavy for taxable year 2012 amounting to P17.06 million. A verification of Hyheavy’s tax compliance disclosed it did not file any ITR despite the sales transaction in 2012, prompting the BIR–Pampanga to issue Preliminary Assessment Notice and Formal Letter of Demand with Details of Discrepancies. But Hyheavy failed to submit additional documents to refute the findings of the BIR, hence making the assessments final, executory and demandable.