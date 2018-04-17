Tax filing ends on high note

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) declared the end of the filing of income tax returns (ITR) a success, saying there were shorter queues and fewer complaints from taxpayers.

“The last day of filing was successful. The lines are shorter now and complaints from taxpayers have lessened,” a bureau employee told The Manila Times.

The tax agency had said the April 16 deadline will not be extended. Those who file their tax returns after the deadline will be slapped with the corresponding penalties as provided for in the Tax Code.

BIR Deputy Commissioner Marissa Cabreros traced the easier ITR filing to the improvement in the e-filing system.

“In fact, it is open 24/7, even on a weekend. Meanwhile, for those who want the comfort of having a BIR official assist them, the filing centers are open to help them out to e-file,” Cabreros said.

E-filing through the use of Electronic BIR Forms has been mandatory since 2014 for all tax returns. It was developed by the bureau to provide taxpayers with an accessible and more convenient filing system.

The bureau opened the National Office eFiling Center at the National Training Center Auditorium along BIR Road in Diliman, Quezon City to help taxpayers who are mandated to file and pay using the Bureau’s Electronic Filing and Payment System and the Electronic BIR Forms during the income tax filing season.

The BIR has reported a double-digit tax collection growth in March, surpassing its target for the month.

The bureau said it netted P130.334 billion last month, 11.06 percent higher year on year and also exceeding the P119.630-billion collection target for the month.