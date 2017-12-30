Tax law to cause price ‘hike’ in 2018

THE public must brace for anincrease in prices of basic commodities in 2018 because of the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) law, according to a senator.

The Train law, signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on December 19, will take effect on January 1, 2018.

“We won’t be surprised by the increase in prices in 2018,” Sen. Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th said on Friday.

He made the reaction after the Industrial Group of Zamboanga warned that prices of sardines will increase starting next year brcause of the excise tax imposed on petroleum products.

“This was the reason why I rejected the passage of Train into law because this will affect our poor people,” Aquino said.

He rejected the law’s approval over the apparent inability of the government to implement a financial assistance program in time for the increase in prices resulting from provisions on excise tax on fuel and sweetened beverage tax.

The Department of Finance (DoF) has proposed a cash transfer program with a P200 monthly financial assistance in the first year and P300 monthly financial assistance in the second and third years to help cover the increase in prices of basic goods.

During the period of amendments, Aquino pushed for the immediate implementation of the cash transfer program to help poor Filipinos absorb the expected rise in the prices of goods and services.

The DoF, however, rejected his proposal.

“In the end, poor Filipinos will bear the brunt of this tax reform program as it will increase the prices of basic commodities without the immediate cash transfer assistance to the poor,” Aquino said.

He renewed his call to the government to speed up the implementation of the cash transfer program so poor people would notbe burdened by the increase in prices.

The senator ishoping that the increase in take-home pay will be enough to offset the increase of prices of goods and services.

Heurged the government to focus on improving the performance of revenue-generating agencies such as the Bureau of Customs (BoC) and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

Data from the DoF showed that an additional P726 billion can still be collected by the government by addressing inefficiencies and removing loopholes in the BIR.

The government can also collect at least P231 billion if the importation gap and smuggling are resolved by the BoC.