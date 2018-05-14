Taxability of stock options

It is common practice among multinational companies to provide extra benefits to entice and retain valued employees. These extra benefits may include stock options.

A stock option is a right granted by an employer to an employee to buy shares in the corporation. This may be in the form of an equity-settlement option or a cash-settlement option. The former entitles the employee to purchase shares of stock at a specific price to be exercised at a specific date, while the latter provides no actual transfer of shares of stock. Rather, the employee is given the right to obtain the difference between the actual fair market value of a share and the fixed nominal value of the shares of stock set in the grant of the option, at a specific date.

The employees who usually receive stock options are foreign expatriates. Since this is considered a benefit of the expatriate employee, based on current regulations, this is deemed to be either additional compensation or a taxable fringe benefit.

How, then, do you determine if the benefit is subject to compensation tax or to fringe benefits tax?

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) issued Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 79-2014 (RMC No. 79-2014), dated October 31, 2014, to clarify the tax treatment of stock option plans. Although this was specifically issued for stock option plans only, it can be inferred that it also applies to other share-based compensation plans, such as Restricted Stock Units (RSU) and employee stock purchase plans (ESPP).

The Circular clearly states that, upon the exercise of an equity settlement option, the difference of the book value/fair market value of the shares, whichever is higher, at the time of the exercise of the stock option and the price fixed on the grant date shall be considered income subject to tax. The said income is subject to income tax and, consequently, to withholding tax on compensation, if granted to a rank-and-file employee, or fringe benefits tax if given to an employee occupying a managerial or supervisory position. This also applies to cash-settled options, but the taxable value is the difference of the market value, at the exercise date of the stock and the exercise price.

What has not been explicitly addressed by the said Circular is the instance when the stock option is granted by a non-resident foreign entity and no recharge of costs is made in the books of the local Philippine entity. This is in case the home country entity of the expatriate, who holds a managerial or supervisory position, grants them stock options.

The income of the expatriate from the exercise of the option plan will ordinarily be booked by the said foreign entity as its expense. It is also a common practice of these entities not to recharge the cost to the local Philippine entity where the expatriate is assigned. As such, fringe benefits tax shall not apply even if the expatriate holds a managerial or supervisory position since the local Philippine entity has no visibility on these costs. Instead, the additional compensation would be subject to income tax. No employer withholding shall be required, but the employee shall be personally liable to settle any taxes due via their annual income tax return.

It may be noted that in the foregoing case, the expatriate was still required to file and pay his/her income tax in the Philippines even when he/she received the additional income in relation to his/her stock option plans from abroad or outside the Philippines.

Let us recall that compensation paid wholly overseas or under a split-pay arrangement is still subject to tax in the Philippines. Split-pay arrangement is when a portion of a person’s salary is paid in the home country and the remaining portion is paid in the Philippines. Its taxability arises from the fact that such income relates to services performed in the Philippines in line with the rule that services are taxable in the place where the services are rendered.

For stock options or other share-based payments with a vesting period, i.e., a period of time that must pass before the employees can purchase the shares, that coincides with the days the services were rendered in the Philippines, the additional income shall be considered earned from sources within the Philippines, hence, taxed in the Philippines.

